OTL #751: Cultivating a tavern community, The murder of Ald. Ben Lewis, Local art supports local business

Mike Stephen learns about the mystery of the 1963 murder of Ald. Ben Lewis with Mick Dumke of ProPublica Illinois, discusses how The Green Lady bar continues to build community with bar owner Melani Hoffman, and talks to artist Josh Moulton about how local art is supporting struggling business in Chicago. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the importance of journalism and taverns.

