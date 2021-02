What is the future of Chicago bars after the pandemic?

Mike Stephen discusses the future of bars and taverns in Chicago with @ChicagoBars, talks to local journalist Alison Flowers about the new Chicago Police Torture Archive, and discovers the Secret History of 20th century bluesman Johnny Shines. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and remember that Valentine’s Day is this weekend. The local pandemic tunez come from Beach Bunny.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page or RSS feed.