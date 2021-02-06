OTL #747: Why is there a digital divide in Chicago?, One Illinois ceases publication, IL’s population loss

Why is there a digital divide in Chicago?

Mike Stephen discusses a new study examining the digital divide in Chicago with University of Chicago professors Dr. Nick Feamster and Dr. Nicole Marwell, learns why the online news site One Illinois is shutting down from editor and local journalist Ted Cox, and explores another year of population loss in Illinois with Erin Aleman, executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the state of the business of journalism. The local pandemic tunez come from Black Bolts.

