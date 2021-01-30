OTL #746: Delivery apps ruining restaurants?, Importance of the Freedom of Information Act, The Secret History of The Aces

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Are food delivery apps ruining restaurants?

Are food delivery apps ruining restaurants?

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of food delivery apps on local restaurants with Phillip Foss, co-owner of EL Ideas and Boxcar Barbecue, previews the FOIAFest with Chicago Headline Club president Madhu Krishnamurthy, and learns the Secret History of local blues shufflers The Aces. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the impact of food delivery apps. The local pandemic tunez come from Harry James Brenner.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page or RSS feed.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular