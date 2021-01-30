OTL #746: Delivery apps ruining restaurants?, Importance of the Freedom of Information Act, The Secret History of The Aces

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of food delivery apps on local restaurants with Phillip Foss, co-owner of EL Ideas and Boxcar Barbecue, previews the FOIAFest with Chicago Headline Club president Madhu Krishnamurthy, and learns the Secret History of local blues shufflers The Aces. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the impact of food delivery apps. The local pandemic tunez come from Harry James Brenner.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page or RSS feed.