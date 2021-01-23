OTL #745: Suspending the Beachwood Reporter, Ending money bail in IL, An all-privatized recycling system?

Mike Stephen gets the story on the Beachwood Reporter hiatus from editor & publisher Steve Rhodes, discusses the push to end money bail in Illinois with Sharone Mitchell, the director of the Illinois Justice Project, and learns about the possibility of Chicago privatizing its recycling collection with Cole Rosengren of Waste Dive. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin tip their hats to the aforementioned Mr. Rhodes and decide which NFL franchise they’d like to own (besides the Bears and the 49ers). The local pandemic tunez come from Hospital Bracelet.

