OTL #743: Life as an undocumented immigrant, WXMR-FM serves Marengo, IL

As OTL takes over the air time previously held by The Saturday Morning Show, we give a shout-out to all the farmers who do important work!

Mike Stephen talks to Giselle Rodriguez, the co-founder of the Center for Immigrant Progress, about advocating for immigration reform locally and what life is like as an undocumented immigrant. Then we learn how community radio station WXMR-FM (94.3) serves Marengo, IL, from station president Tim Sebastian. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin offer some takeaways from the show. The local pandemic tunez come from Possum Lungs.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page or RSS feed.