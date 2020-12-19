OTL #740: Fighting pollution on the southeast side, The Fooditor 33, The Secret History of Frank Garvey

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Stephen learns about the fight against pollution on the southeast side of Chicago with Peggy Salazar of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, gets the skinny on The Fooditor 33, a new local food guidebook that’s adapted for the pandemic, with author Mike Gebert, and discovers the Secret History of avant-garde musician Frank Garvey. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and give each other Christmas gifts. The local pandemic tunez come from Derek Clegg.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page or RSS feed.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular