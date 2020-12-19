OTL #740: Fighting pollution on the southeast side, The Fooditor 33, The Secret History of Frank Garvey

Mike Stephen learns about the fight against pollution on the southeast side of Chicago with Peggy Salazar of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, gets the skinny on The Fooditor 33, a new local food guidebook that’s adapted for the pandemic, with author Mike Gebert, and discovers the Secret History of avant-garde musician Frank Garvey. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and give each other Christmas gifts. The local pandemic tunez come from Derek Clegg.

