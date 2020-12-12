OTL #739: Chicago’s Chief Equity Officer, Anxiety in Youth, Teamwork Englewood

Mike Stephen talks to Chicago’s Chief Equity Officer, Candace Moore, about a new citywide initiative to help racial dialogue called Together We Heal, learns about the uptick in anxiety in youth with Dr. Orson Morrison of DePaul Family and Community Services, and gets the lowdown on the great work of Teamwork Englewood with program associate Lashawn Evans. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and plan to drink Malort hot toddies together. The local pandemic tunez come from Eggnog Queen.

