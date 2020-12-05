OTL #738: Takeout 25 Oak Park, State Rep.-Elect Margaret Croke, Responding to mental health emergencies

Mike Stephen learns about Takeout 25 Oak Park, an initiative to keep Oak Park area restaurants in business, from creator Ravi Parakkat, learns why State Rep-Elect Margaret Croke got into politics, and discusses the city’s plans for responding to mental health emergencies with Arturo Carillo of the Collaborative for Community Wellness and the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and endorse getting local takeout, especially when you walk to pick it up. The local pandemic tunez come from Snooze.

