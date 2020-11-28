OTL #737: Bourbon County Stout 2020, Immigrant child labor in the suburbs, Girls On the Run Chicago continues to empower

Mike Stephen gets the lowdown about this year’s Bourbon County Stout lineup from the Chicago Tribune’s Josh Noel, talks to ProPublica Illinois reporter Melissa Sanchez about immigrant teens working dangerous factory jobs in the suburbs, and chats about the empowering work of Girls on the Run Chicago with executive director Jill Eid. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show, including describing recent barrel-aged beer experiences. The local pandemic tunez come from Treesleeper.

