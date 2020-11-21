OTL #736: The legacy of local disinvestment, Advocating for domestic workers rights, The Secret History of Dave Tough

Mike Stephen discusses the legacy of local disinvestment in East Garfield Park with Mick Dumke of ProPublica Illinois, talks with Ai-jen Poo, co-founder of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, about domestic workers rights, and learns the Secret History of local drummer Dave Tough. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and remember the humble origins of Nate Silver when he was a guest on OTL thirteen years ago. The local pandemic tunez come from The Cheap Soap.
