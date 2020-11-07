OTL #734: Can sandwiches save restaurants?, The Chicago budget process explained, The Secret History of The Lovelites

Sandwiches rule.

Mike Stephen explores how restaurants are turning to sandwiches to survive with Nick Kindelsperger of the Chicago Tribune, learns about the City of Chicago budget process with City Bureau reporting residents Kelly Garcia and Corli Jay, and discovers the Secret History of local R&B band The Lovelites. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and ponder an OTL paywall experience. The local pandemic tunez come from Motel Breakfast.

