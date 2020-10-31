OTL #733: What if downstate Illinois seceded?, Untold mob stories, Tracking state COVID-19 spending

Mike Stephen discusses the possibility of downstate Illinois seceding from Chicago with Ted McClelland of Chicago Magazine, learns about a new book called Bullets for Dead Hoods that gives us a look into local mobsters of the 1930s from curator John Corbett, and reviews an analysis of how the state has spent COVID-19 funds with ProPublica Illinois‘ Ash Ngu. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and discuss the need to be better about bridging the divide between northern and southern Illinois. The local pandemic tunez come from Away Team Forever.

