OTL #732: The Love Fridge fights hunger, Ballot Z helps our voices be heard, The Secret History of The Artistics

The Love Fridge lends a helping hand in Chicago neighborhoods.

Mike Stephen learns how The Love Fridge works to combat hunger during a pandemic with co-lead organizer Lisa Armstrong, discusses Ballot Z’s mission of getting young people involved civically with founder Gretchen Coleman, and learns the Secret History of local 1960s funk and soul band The Artistics. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the good advocacy highlighted in this week’s show as well as Mike’s admission of standing in line overnight to see Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones back in 2002. The local pandemic tunez come from OHMME.

