OTL #731: Voter education on judges, Fair ward boundaries, Spotlight on Audrey Foxx

Mike Stephen learns about Injustice Watch’s judicial election guide with Emily Hoerner, discusses the push to create fair ward boundaries in Chicago with CHANGE Illinois‘ Madeleine Doubek, and talks about being a musician during the pandemic with Audrey Foxx. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and Collin reminds us of his important observation: courts are everywhere. The local pandemic tunez come from Audrey Foxx, of course!

