OTL #730: Bringing back live performances, Our Gay History in 50 States, The Secret History of The Chicago Loop

Inside Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts.

Mike Stephen learns about efforts to bring back live music in Chicago with Mike Jeffers of the Epiphany Center for the Arts, learns about a new book on LGBTQ history called Our Gay History in Fifty States from author Zaylore Stout, and discovers the Secret History of the band The Chicago Loop. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and Collin reminds us that he is a slow-working artist. The local pandemic tunez come from Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few.

