OTL #728: Find my landlord, Lessons from the last election, The Secret History of The Resurrection Band

An image from the new interactive Find My Landlord site.

Mike Stephen talks to Lucien Liz-Lapiorz of the Chicago DSA about a new interactive map that shows which landlords own what properties in Chicago, discusses lessons learned from the March primaries with City Bureau reporter Alex Arriaga, and discovers the Secret History of The Resurrection Band.  And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on this week’s show and discuss the power of using data to change society. The local pandemic tunez come from The Strangelets.

