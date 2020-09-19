OTL #727: Homeboy Industries connects humanity, Concerns about Lake Michigan, Pros & Cons of the Progressive Income Tax

Mike Stephen talks to Fr. Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, about winning a humanitarian award and human connection during the pandemic, discusses Lake Michigan environmental concerns with Scott Blankman of Clean Wisconsin, and learns the pros and cons of the proposed state progressive income tax with David Merriman of the Fiscal Futures Project. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Producer Collin reflect on this week’s show theme of human connection. The local pandemic tunez come from Star Creature.

