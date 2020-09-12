OTL #726: Voting by mail is safe, The pandemic’s impact on local art, The Secret History of Peter Berkow

Mike Stephen helps dispel myths of voting by mail with Katrina Phidd of Chicago Votes, chats with the Design Museum of Chicago’s Tanner Woodford about the pandemic’s impact on local art, and learns the Secret History of funky and folky Peter Berkow. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Producer Collin professes his love of Korean Pop music and creates a plan for a new local business. The local pandemic tunez come from Zapruder Point.

