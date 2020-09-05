OTL #725: The best Chicago pizza slice?, Art and literacy in Hyde Park, BUILD serves Chicago youth

Slices of pizza are delicious.

Mike Stephen discusses the state of to-go pizza slices in Chicago with Chicago Tribune food & dining reporter Nick Kindelsperger, learns about a great literacy & art organization called Brown Books and Paint Brushes with CEO Candice Washington, and gets an update on empowering youth in Austin with Adam Alonso of BUILD. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the show and ponder if we are eating too much pizza during the pandemic. The local pandemic tunez come from Photo Curio.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
