OTL #721: Feds in Chicago again, Preventing housing displacement, Car seat recycling difficulties

Mike Stephen discusses the history of federal agents coming into Chicago with ProPublica Illinois’ Mick Dumke, talks to Ebonée Green of the Obama CBA about organizing to prevent housing displacement, and explores the difficulties of recycling children’s items with Kelli Smith of the Chicago Tribune. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin offer some takeaways from the big show. The local pandemic jamz this week come from Boogie Board.

