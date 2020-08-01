OTL #720: Catching up with MTV’s Dometi Pongo, Civic engagement in immigrant communities, The Secret History of Trilogy

Mike Stephen catches up with former WGN news anchor and MTV host Dometi Pongo, discusses civic engagement in Chicago immigrant communities with Alexandra Arriaga of City Bureau, and learns the Secret History of 70s rockers Trilogy. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin reflect on the importance of civic engagement and sing the praises of the aforementioned Mr. Pongo. The local pandemic jamz this week come from Ocean Cult.

