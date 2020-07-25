OTL #719: The future of buffets, La Casa Norte empowers, Mellow Chicago Bike Map

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Stephen enjoys a delicious seafood buffet while at a wedding in Cleveland.

Mike Stephen enjoys a delicious seafood buffet while at a wedding in Cleveland.

Mike Stephen learns about the fate of buffets in the wake of the pandemic with the Washington Post’s Tim Carman, discusses La Casa Norte’s important work to empower the homeless with community engagement coordinator Rebecca Sumner Burgos, and chats about the new Mellow Chicago Bike Map in the Chicago Reader with columnist John Greenfield. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin decompress after a seemingly unending week while Collin offers Mike a wedding anniversary tip. The local phase four music comes from The Mekons.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular