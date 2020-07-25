OTL #719: The future of buffets, La Casa Norte empowers, Mellow Chicago Bike Map

Mike Stephen learns about the fate of buffets in the wake of the pandemic with the Washington Post’s Tim Carman, discusses La Casa Norte’s important work to empower the homeless with community engagement coordinator Rebecca Sumner Burgos, and chats about the new Mellow Chicago Bike Map in the Chicago Reader with columnist John Greenfield. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin decompress after a seemingly unending week while Collin offers Mike a wedding anniversary tip. The local phase four music comes from The Mekons.

