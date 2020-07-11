Listen Now
OTL #717: Green buildings in the time of a pandemic, Police torture memorial, How COVID-19 impacts prisons

Outside the Loop Radio

Pondering how COVID-19 will impact buildings.

Mike Stephen learns about the ongoing story of a proposed memorial to victims of police torture with Logan Jaffe of ProPublica Illinois, discusses how sustainable buildings are impacted by the pandemic with Connor Jansen of the Illinois Green Alliance, and explores how COVID-19 is affecting prisons with Jennifer Vollen-Katz of the John Howard Association of Illinois. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin continue the discussion about buildings and the pandemic. Also, Collin reports that there is decent mask-wearing happening in northern Michigan. The local phase four music comes from the new Bloodshot Records compilation Pandemophenia.

