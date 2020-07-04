OTL #716: Protecting voting rights, Fireworks on the rise, The Secret History of Holle Thee Maxwell

Mike Stephen learns about the effort to protect voting rights in IL with Ami Gandhi of the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, discusses the increase in fireworks in Chicagoland with Bob Chiarito of Block Club Chicago, and discovers the Secret History of blues diva Holle Thee Maxwell. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin talk about the importance of getting away from it all during this summer. The local phase four music this week comes from Jen Lem.

