OTL #713: Chicago’s Million Dollar Blocks, Recycling during a pandemic, Are TIF’s robbing minority communities?

Mike Stephen learns about the money spent to incarcerate residents in certain neighborhoods with Dan Cooper, co-author of the book The War on Neighborhoods: Policing, Prison, and Punishment in a Divided City, discusses how the pandemic impacts recycling with Michelle Thoma, president of the Chicago Recycling Coalition, and examines the impact of TIF districts on minority communities in Chicago with Tom Tresser, co-founder of CivicLab. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin chat about the notion of defunding the police. The local quarantine music this week comes from Midnight Dice.

