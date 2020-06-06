Listen Now
OTL #712: Addressing systemic racism, The Secret History of Michael Salvatori

The conversation around systemic racism continues.

Mike Stephen discusses the need to address systemic racism in our society with Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, and Aislinn Pulley, co-executive director of the Chicago Torture Justice Center and founder of the Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter. After that we learn the Secret History of successful video game composer Michael Salvatori.  And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin explore ways to work towards racial equity in our society. The local quarantine music this week comes from DJ Taz Rashid.

