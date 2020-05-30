Listen Now
OTL #711: Culinary Historians of Chicago, The Lantern Haus balloons up, Sustainability during a pandemic

Outside the Loop Radio

While in Italy, Mike Stephen is amazed at the 13 course appetizer in front of him.

Mike Stephen learns about the Culinary Historians of Chicago, gets an update on how The Lantern Haus in Forest Park is surviving the pandemic, and discusses sustainable living during this unique time in our history with the executive director of Plant Chicago. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin decide that local political candidates can’t put ketchup on their hot dogs. The local quarantine music this week comes from Jonas Weir.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
