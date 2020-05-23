OTL #710: The Tamale Guy in jeopardy, Chicago Drawbridges, The Secret History of Thom Bishop

Mike Stephen learns how Chicago’s beloved Tamale Guy is in jeopardy with Ashok Selvam of Eater Chicago, chats about a documentary that showcases Chicago’s drawbridges with local author Patrick McBriarty, and discovers the Secret History of local singer-songwriter Thom Bishop. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin emphasize the need for salsa verde with tamales. The local quarantine music this week comes from Ocas.

