OTL #709: Who is left behind during the pandemic?, COVID-19’s impact on IL environmental policy

Mike Stephen discusses the racial disparity of COVID-19 with Duaa Eldeib of ProPublica Illinois, learns about the impact of the pandemic on the state’s environmental policy with Jen Walling of the Illinois Environmental Council, and chats about the pandemic’s effects on small business and self-employed workers with Dan Cooper of the Metropolitan Planning Council. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Producer Collin gives us his review of Alinea’s take out experience. The local quarantine music this week comes from Sugar Still.

