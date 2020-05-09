OTL #708: CTA Fails, COVID-19’s local food scene impact, The Secret History of The Jokers

Mike Stephen learns about the CTA Fails multimedia empire, discusses the pandemic’s impact on the local food scene with Mike Gebert, editor of Fooditor, and explores the Secret History of local 60s garage-rockers The Jokers. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and wonder what the local restaurant scene will look like in the future. The local quarantine music this week comes from the Chicago Underground Quartet.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.