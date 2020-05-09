Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

OTL #708: CTA Fails, COVID-19’s local food scene impact, The Secret History of The Jokers

Outside the Loop Radio

Mike Stephen at the Austin Blue Line stop.

Mike Stephen learns about the CTA Fails multimedia empire, discusses the pandemic’s impact on the local food scene with Mike Gebert, editor of Fooditor, and explores the Secret History of local 60s garage-rockers The Jokers. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and wonder what the local restaurant scene will look like in the future. The local quarantine music this week comes from the Chicago Underground Quartet.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
