OTL #706: COVID-19’s state economic impact, Hunger during a pandemic, The Secret History of the Ashby Ostermann Alliance

Outside the Loop Radio

Mike Stephen broadcasts from his home...while in his pajamas and robe.

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of COVID-19 on Illinois’ finances, learns about the work of Beyond Hunger during the pandemic, and discovers the Secret History of the jazz fusion group The Ashby Ostermann Alliance. In the OTL Wrap Party segment Mike and Producer Collin try to remain positive during the pandemic and, in an OTL first, make a Demolition Man reference. The local quarantine music this week comes from The DeFunked.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

