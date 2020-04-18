Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

OTL #705: Polluting Little Village during a pandemic, Burning Bush Brewery now open, Reggie’s struggles to make it

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Stephen broadcasts from his home studio.

Mike Stephen broadcasts from his home studio.

Mike Stephen chats about the resulting pollution from the demolition of a smokestack in Little Village with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, discusses the struggles of Reggie’s, a venerable music venue in the South Loop during this time, and learns about what it’s like opening a brewery during a pandemic. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike welcomes an old friend back to the show: Producer Emeritus Andy “The Count” Hermann!  The local quarantine music this week comes from Tom Carey.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

Is your company open for business and ready to serve customers? Join our “Chicago-area ‘Open for Business’ directory” and let our audience know.

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular