OTL #705: Polluting Little Village during a pandemic, Burning Bush Brewery now open, Reggie’s struggles to make it

Mike Stephen chats about the resulting pollution from the demolition of a smokestack in Little Village with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, discusses the struggles of Reggie’s, a venerable music venue in the South Loop during this time, and learns about what it’s like opening a brewery during a pandemic. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike welcomes an old friend back to the show: Producer Emeritus Andy “The Count” Hermann! The local quarantine music this week comes from Tom Carey.

