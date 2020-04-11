OTL #704: Musicians coping with shelter in place, Tone Deaf Records Delivers, The Secret History of The Apocryphals

Mike Stephen discusses how local musicians are coping without the ability to play gigs with Mike Jeffers, host of Chicago Music Revealed, learns about Tone Deaf Records, a Portage Park record store that now delivers albums, and discovers the Secret History of 60s pop-rockers The Apocryphals. Plus, we debut a new song about COVID-19 from The Black Oil Brothers and in the OTL Wrap Party segment Mike and Producer Collin express hope that local venues will rise again. The local quarantine music this week comes from the late great John Prine.

