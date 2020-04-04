Listen Now
OTL #703: The impact of COVID-19 in prisons, Local breweries serving the pandemic, Effects of a pandemic on transportation

Outside the Loop Radio

Mike Stephen views the beautiful Son of Juice hazy IPA from Maplewood Brewing in Chicago.

Mike Stephen discusses how COVID-19 impacts prisons with the executive director of the John Howard Association of Illinois, learns how local breweries are navigating the pandemic with Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune, and chats about the impact of a pandemic on our local transportation with John Greenfield, editor of Streetsblog Chicago. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin discuss the choice of whether or not to use grocery delivery services during this time.  The local quarantine music this week comes from Red Cent.

