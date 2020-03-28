Listen Now
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg

OTL #702: COVID-19’s educational impact, Is tech up to working from home?, The Secret History of Lurrie Bell

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Stephen (center) from his home studio talks to teachers Dave Narter and Paula Di Dominico about the Teachers Teachwell podcast.

Mike Stephen (center) from his home studio talks to teachers Dave Narter and Paula Di Dominico about the Teachers Teachwell podcast.

Mike Stephen talks about the impact of the recent pandemic on educational practices with the hosts of the Teachwell Teachers podcast, discusses whether our tech infrastructure is ready for our work from home scenarios with the co-owner of TMC Squared, and learns the Secret History of local blues guitarist Lurrie Bell. Also, this week we have a special guest in the OTL Wrap Party segment: Producer Collin’s wife, Katie Aquino! She’s a local educator and we continue the conversation on the impact of COVID-19 on our education system.   The local music this week comes from The Kynd.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 6-7 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular