OTL #702: COVID-19’s educational impact, Is tech up to working from home?, The Secret History of Lurrie Bell

Mike Stephen talks about the impact of the recent pandemic on educational practices with the hosts of the Teachwell Teachers podcast, discusses whether our tech infrastructure is ready for our work from home scenarios with the co-owner of TMC Squared, and learns the Secret History of local blues guitarist Lurrie Bell. Also, this week we have a special guest in the OTL Wrap Party segment: Producer Collin’s wife, Katie Aquino! She’s a local educator and we continue the conversation on the impact of COVID-19 on our education system. The local music this week comes from The Kynd.

