Mike Stephen discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local bars and taverns, chats with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization about the recent halting of evictions in Cook County in the wake of the pandemic, and learns how community radio helps towns during times of uncertainty with WHIW-LP in Harvard, IL. The local music this week comes from Matt Piet.

