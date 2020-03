Mike Stephen closes out the Winter Tavern Tour with a stop at The Lantern Haus in Forest Park.

Mike Stephen closes out the Winter Tavern Tour at The Lantern Haus in Forest Park, learns about an online throwback to Chicago of yesteryear called Vanished Chicagoland, and discovers the Secret History of blues pianist Big Maceo Merriweather. This week the local music comes from The Babin Brothers.

