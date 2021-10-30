OTL #785: Gentrifier: A Memoir, Critiquing hockey culture, Underneath Read-Dunning Park

Ann Elizabeth Moore talks about her new book and the changing faces of local neighborhoods this week. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to Anne Elizabeth Moore about her new book called Gentrifier: A Memoir, discusses the issues facing hockey culture with Evan F. Moore, the co-author of Game Misconduct: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It, and revisits a segment from four years ago that takes us underneath Read-Dunning Park on the northwest side of Chicago. And Mike gives some love to The Hideout after that venue was vandalized twice in a month.

