OTL #715: The return of the 157 Ogden bus, Black businesses owners turn to the community for support, the outlook on local police reform

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of the return of the 157 bus to the North Lawndale Community with Rochelle Jackson of the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council, learns how Black business owners on the West Side are looking to the community for support instead of elected leaders with Vee Harrison of The Triibe, and explores the possibility of meaningful police reform in Chicago with Tracy Siska of the Chicago Justice Project. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin give their takeaways from the show and ponder the glory of a salad bar. The local phase four music this week comes from Flake Michigan.

