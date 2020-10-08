Salute to Orion Samuelson voicemail line presented by Gary Lang Auto Group

For decades, listeners have heard the voice of agribusiness broadcaster Orion Samuelson. He’s reported on hog and soybean futures, crop yields and more. “The Big O” has become one of the most recognizable voices and faces of agriculture in the country. Shortly after marking his 60th anniversary at WGN Radio, Orion Samuelson will retire on December 31.

