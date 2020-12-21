Three editions of Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong with their holiday tradition, ‘Christmas on the Farm’

For many years, Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong have ended the year with a special broadcast for their listeners on WGN and the network stations carrying their programs. “Christmas on the Farm” was a nostalgic look back at simpler times as Orion and Max shared their memories and those of their guests of growing up on farms and celebrating Christmas in country churches. The shows would feature performances from local church choirs. Here are three of those shows:

Christmas on the Farm 2010

Featuring Orion, Max, Lyle Dean, and the choir of Grace Lutheran Church of Woodstock.

Christmas on the Farm 2011

Featuring Orion, Max, Charlie Daniels, and the choir of United Methodist Church in Batavia.

Christmas on the Farm 2014

Featuring Orion, Max, and the choir of United Methodist Church in Batavia.