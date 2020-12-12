Orion discusses his 50th anniversary during an episode of National Farm Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Orion Samuelson-Audio

In addition to WGN, Orion Samuelson has also been heard for decades on radio stations around the country on the Agri-Voice Network. At it’s peak, the team of Orion along with Max Armstrong and Steve Alexander presented numerous live, satellite-delivered market updates throughout the day. In addition. Orion, Max and Steve provided agri-business analysis and commentary on shows including National Farm Report, Farming America and Samuelson Sez.

Here’s Orion Samuelson in a 2010 edition of National Farm Report talking about his 50th anniversary with WGN Radio:

