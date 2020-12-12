Orion discusses his 50th anniversary during an episode of National Farm Report

In addition to WGN, Orion Samuelson has also been heard for decades on radio stations around the country on the Agri-Voice Network. At it’s peak, the team of Orion along with Max Armstrong and Steve Alexander presented numerous live, satellite-delivered market updates throughout the day. In addition. Orion, Max and Steve provided agri-business analysis and commentary on shows including National Farm Report, Farming America and Samuelson Sez.
Here’s Orion Samuelson in a 2010 edition of National Farm Report talking about his 50th anniversary with WGN Radio: