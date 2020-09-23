Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Bruce DuMont announces that Orion will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame

Orion Samuelson-Audio

As Orion concludes a report with Dean Richards, Bruce DuMont, president of Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications and the Radio Hall of Fame, calls in to make the public announcement of Orion’s selection into the Hall. (August 8, 2003)

