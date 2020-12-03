Big O’s Big Impact: Scholarship benefiting University of Illinois College of ACES students

Orion Samuelson is one-of-a-kind, not to mention a legend in the broadcasting world. But he’s also been passionate about helping the next generation of broadcasters fill his big shoes!

You can help celebrate his more than six decade broadcasting career legacy by donating to a student scholarship at the University of Illinois College of ACES (Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences) that will be named after the “Big O”.

WGN Radio is partnering with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Foundation to establish a special fund that will endow this $5,000 annual student scholarship in his honor.

The NAFB Foundation is a non-profit Illinois corporation that operates as a 501 (c)(3) educational foundation. The federal tax ID for the Foundation is 36-288-2703. Donations to the NAFB Foundation are tax deductible.