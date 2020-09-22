On September 26, 1960, Orion Samuelson joined WGN Radio. From hosting the WGN Radio Barn Dance to breaking the news to Chicagoans of the JFK assassination. From meeting with government officials and dignitaries around the world to serving as a mentor to young men and women preparing for careers in agriculture. From providing decades of information and analysis to the farming community to reminding city dwellers that “if you eat, you’re involved in agriculture.” Orion Samuelson, the “American Farmer’s Best Friend,” is a legend whose career is likely never to be duplicated.

Check back here regularly over the next several months as we add more memories.