Episode one, series six of on your radar: Living in Recovery is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore what life is life during recovery and how to stay on the straightened arrow. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Unit Coordinator for Residential Services John Tumino and Founding Director of Connections Counseling Shelly Dutch join WGN’s John Williams to discuss how twenty-million people are in recovery and how each one of them have a unique story. They also dive into the stages of recovery, what the path to maintain recovery might look like and what life is like beyond addiction.

