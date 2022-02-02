Young Adults: Finding footing after loss of structure

Episode one, series five of on your radar: The New Normal  is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore the impact for both the past and present that the pandemic has had on adults and their everyday lives. How have things changed, and how are some of the changes affecting adults as we look to settle back into our everyday lives and this new normal that we are looking to find. Tune in while Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Wright and Dr. Adrienne Adams, Psychiatrist, Medical Director Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Adolescent Campus join WGN’s John Williams to talk about regaining some sense of our normal lives, missing some important milestones, the increase in overdoses, suicides, and depression among young adults group and why this might be.

A series of frank discussions with Rosecrance experts moderated by John Williams. Content intended to inform and alert listeners to behaviors that can impact susceptibility to substance abuse.

