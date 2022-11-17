Episode three, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this episode, we acknowledge all the various issues – COVID, mass shootings, global crises (like Ukraine/Russia), political strife (November election), Inflation – and how they can really affect people. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Director of Aspen Counseling and Consulting Leah Scanlan and Rosecrance’s Clinical Director in Chicagoland Elizabeth Ellison join WGN’s John Williams to discuss how all these societal and environment problems impact individuals, whether or not the challenges people have endured over the last few years equate to traumas and whether or not all the noises around us manifest into something like mantel fatigue or emotional exhaustion.

