In this episode, we introduce some big-picture issues (COVID, political conflicts, climate change, global crises, mass shootings/violence, inflation, etc.) and how they affect us. Tune in while Dr. Adrienne Adams, the Medical Director of the Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus and therapist at Aspen Counseling, Amber Cotter join WGN’s John Williams to talk about stress and trauma and how they can compound, resulting in mental fatigue and emotional exhaustion.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.

This podcast is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance.